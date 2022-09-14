Overview of Dr. David Leach, MD

Dr. David Leach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Leach works at Tampa Eye Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.