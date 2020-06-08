Overview

Dr. David Lebeau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lebeau works at Southeast Valley Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.