Dr. Ledner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ledner, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ledner, MD
Dr. David Ledner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Ledner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ledner's Office Locations
-
1
Lamora Psychological Associates P.A.39 Simon St Ste 5, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 889-8648Monday9:00am - 1:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ledner?
I was a patient of Dr. Ledner's back in the 80's in Dallas, TX. He was and I'm sure is still a great Dr. I was his patient in the days when Psychiatrists also did psychotherapy. We worked together for over 6 yrs I'm sure there were times that I drove him "crazy". lol I hope he reads these reviews. I want him to know that I'm so much better all these years later. He definitely got a lot of experience (and probably a few gray hairs) working with me. :)
About Dr. David Ledner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750410247
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledner works at
Dr. Ledner has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.