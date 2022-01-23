Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
The Robert Cizik Eye Clinic - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2080, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 559-5200
- 2 5656 Kelley St Ste 2.130B, Houston, TX 77026 Directions (713) 566-2140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and informative
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104840016
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mayo Grad Sch Med-Clin
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
