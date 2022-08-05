Overview

Dr. David Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Lee works at Consultants In Gastroenterology in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.