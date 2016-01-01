Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, MD
Dr. David Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Cardiology Care630 S Raymond Ave Unit 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 340-4888
Reliance Cardiac Care, Inc.222 W Eulalia St Ste 311, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 550-7533
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Garfield Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Scripps Green Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- UC-Irvine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Armenian and Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
