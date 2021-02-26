Overview

Dr. David Lee, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Hawaii Heart and Vascular Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.