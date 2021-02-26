Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Lee, DO
Overview
Dr. David Lee, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Hawaii Heart and Vascular Center1329 Lusitana St Ste 809, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 587-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee treated my father, and is now treating my mother for heart problems. He is helpful, and explains everything step by step to make sure all stakeholders understand the problem and possible solutions. He is also personable. My parents both love him! And he is reliable and knowledgable. My family trusts Dr. Lee because he puts the welfare of his patients first in a caring, professional, and expert way.
About Dr. David Lee, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346330453
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.