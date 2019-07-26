Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lee, MD
Dr. David Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group2760 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center1000 W Carson St # 422, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-5189
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Such a great experience! I traveled long distance because of the good things I’ve heard and it was definitely worth it! Dr. Lee was an amazing doctor! My broken ankle healed very well, and everyone there treated me with such kindness! Wonderful practice with wonderful people!
About Dr. David Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1477753440
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.