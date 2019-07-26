See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. David Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Lee, MD

Dr. David Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group
    2760 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 424-6666
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    1000 W Carson St # 422, Torrance, CA 90502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 222-5189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Premera Blue Cross
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2019
    Such a great experience! I traveled long distance because of the good things I’ve heard and it was definitely worth it! Dr. Lee was an amazing doctor! My broken ankle healed very well, and everyone there treated me with such kindness! Wonderful practice with wonderful people!
    Sydney — Jul 26, 2019
    About Dr. David Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

