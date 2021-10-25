Overview of Dr. David Lee, DPM

Dr. David Lee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They completed their residency with Western Med Center, Anaheim Psr-24



Dr. Lee works at Arches Foot Institute in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.