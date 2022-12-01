Dr. David Lee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Aspen Dental537 Lincoln St Ste 3, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (855) 378-3592
Dr. Lee pulled 17 teeth for full mouth dentures he was awesome and I have a sever phobia of dentist. The only problem is he gave me pain med that definitely wouldn't help me due to other meds I'm on. But I'm sure when I call today he'll fix it.
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.