Dr. David Leff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Leff, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Leff works at
Locations
1
Central Arizona Medical Associates3638 E Southern Ave Ste C108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-0771
2
E Broadway Rd5151 E Broadway Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 324-0999
3
10th Pl334 W 10th Pl Ste 100, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 834-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leff took good care of my wife's colitis problem. The initial consult and subsequent endoscopy were very professional. He has a warm demeanor and is quite friendly. His office and endoscopy staff were also excellent. We feel confident in him and his medical management.
About Dr. David Leff, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Penn Hospital
- Western Penn Hospital
- St Francis Central Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leff has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
