Overview

Dr. David Leff, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Leff works at Central Arizona Medical Association in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.