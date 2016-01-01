Dr. David Lefler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lefler, DO
Overview of Dr. David Lefler, DO
Dr. David Lefler, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Lefler works at
Dr. Lefler's Office Locations
Nephrology and Hypertension Associates of Alaska3300 Providence Dr Ste B201, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5083
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Lefler, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1487609236
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Allegheny General Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefler works at
Dr. Lefler has seen patients for Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lefler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefler.
