Overview of Dr. David Lefler, DO

Dr. David Lefler, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Lefler works at Nephrology and Hypertension Associates of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.