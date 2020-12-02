See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. David Leonard, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Leonard, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Leonard works at Family Physicians of Old Town Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Tension Headache and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David D Leonard MD PC
    3911 Old Lee Hwy Ste 41C, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 352-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Tension Headache
Malaise and Fatigue
Rash
Tension Headache
Malaise and Fatigue

Rash
Tension Headache
Malaise and Fatigue
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Nosebleed
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Spermatocele
Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hypokalemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Pollen Allergy
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Leonard for years and my parents went to him for years as well. He listens to what you are saying and truly works with you to develop a care plan. He is sincerely concerned about his patients and takes his time with each one. I am very pleased to have him and his office as my primary medical team.
    Stephanie N. — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. David Leonard, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013077148
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University SC
    Internship
    • Med University SC
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard works at Family Physicians of Old Town Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Leonard’s profile.

    Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Rash, Tension Headache and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

