Overview of Dr. David Lesch, MD

Dr. David Lesch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Lesch works at Georgia Neurology & Slp Mdcn in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.