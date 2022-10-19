Dr. David Levens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levens, MD
Overview of Dr. David Levens, MD
Dr. David Levens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Levens' Office Locations
Robert J Pearl Clinic1725 N University Dr Ste 440, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 752-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levens?
Dr. David Levens office was very professional and friendly. I came to the office for a consultation, and everyone from the doctor himself to the front-desk registration personnel, were incredibly kind and helpful every step of the way. I went to Dr. Levens for my very first facial “refresh” at age 40. And the result is beautiful! It is everything I hoped for. But my favorite part of the experience is how thorough and informative Dr. Levens was. He explained everything, answered all my questions, and never made false promises. A little goes a long way. I appreciate his honesty and attention to detail.
About Dr. David Levens, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1912926577
Education & Certifications
- Orth Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- MIT
- Plastic Surgery
