Overview of Dr. David Leventer, MD

Dr. David Leventer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Short Hills, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Leventer works at Eye & Face in Short Hills, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ and Springfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Contact Lens Fitting Services and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.