Dr. David Leventer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Leventer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Short Hills, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Leventer's Office Locations
David B. Leventer, M.D.551 MILLBURN AVE, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (732) 571-3937
David B Leventer MD241 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 571-3937
Eye & Face251 Morris Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 379-7979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- Vista Health Plan
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Came to Dr Leventer for a second opinion and now I would never go anywhere else. Dr Leventer has vast knowledge in his area of expertise, stellar training, and an exceptional bedside manor. Look no further.
About Dr. David Leventer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leventer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leventer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leventer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leventer has seen patients for Stye, Contact Lens Fitting Services and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leventer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leventer speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leventer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leventer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leventer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leventer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.