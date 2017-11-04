See All Podiatrists in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. David Levin, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Levin, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Costa Mesa, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Levin, DPM

Dr. David Levin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Levin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1520 Nutmeg Pl Ste 100, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 968-4474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?

    Nov 04, 2017
    Dr. Levin was the best podiatrist I have ever been to.  I had had planter warts in the past and none have gone away fully until I met with him.  He was very professional and very personable.  He had to operate on my foot because the wart had gotten out of control and it couldn’t have gone any better.  It is almost fully healed after 2 weeks, which is amazing!  He even called to check in on my healing progress along the way.  I would recommend him to anyone!  If your shopping for  a new podiatris
    Sean Brooks in Aliso Viejo — Nov 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Levin, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Levin, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Levin to family and friends

    Dr. Levin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Levin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Levin, DPM.

    About Dr. David Levin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265441521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Levin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Levin, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.