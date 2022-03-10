Overview

Dr. David Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Methodist Dallas Cardiovascular Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.