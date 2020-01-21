Dr. David Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. David Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Northside Plastic Surgery1265 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 757-1133
Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases PC5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 850, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Levine for several years and trust him totally to take care of my skin cancers. He usually freezes spots off but if he has a concern he will take a biopsy and they have always shown to be cancer and he has taken care of them except for one time he sent me for more extensive care. Always very nice and professional. You are in and out very fast. Staff are very friendly and professional as well. Had been going to an office in my home town and each time I went I would see a new doctor. I drive an hour and a half one way to my visits usually every six months and it has been worth it. My brother died from skin cancer so I know you can't afford to not get the best doctor for these issues,
About Dr. David Levine, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
