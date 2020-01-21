Overview

Dr. David Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Northside Plastic Surgery in Roswell, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.