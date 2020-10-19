Overview of Dr. David Levinsohn, MD

Dr. David Levinsohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Quincy, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital.



Dr. Levinsohn works at Blessing Hospital Emergency Dpt in Quincy, IL with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.