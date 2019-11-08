Overview of Dr. David Levinson, DO

Dr. David Levinson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Levinson works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Milford, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.