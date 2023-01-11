Overview

Dr. David Levitan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Levitan works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.