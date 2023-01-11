Dr. David Levitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levitan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Levitan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants9509 N Beach St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-4347
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and efficient team. Everything is well thought out and made you feel comfortable.
About Dr. David Levitan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitan has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitan.
