Dr. David Lew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lew, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lew, MD
Dr. David Lew, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Heart and Vascular511 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 101, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 750-5000
-
2
Florida Heart and Vascular Center1560 Santa Barbara Blvd Ste 522, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lew?
Dr Lew has provided superb care for many years ; Including a TAVR procedure and several stents.
About Dr. David Lew, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1861485757
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl|University Fl Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lew speaks Korean and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.