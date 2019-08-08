Dr. David Lewing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lewing, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lewing, MD
Dr. David Lewing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Western Missouri Medical Center.
Dr. Lewing's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urologic Associates - Blue Springs600 NE Adams Dairy Pkwy Ste 110, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 251-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Urologic Associates-Independence South19001 E 48th St S, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 836-8831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Western Missouri Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr Lewing for over 15 years for various urological problems. He has an excellent bedside manner and listens to you and your questions and you never feel rushed . His treatment for my problems has always been excellent and he explains things very well in an easy way for you to understand him. I have referred many of my friends to him and they are just as happy as I have been. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Lewing, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1972553378
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Kansas School Of Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewing has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewing.
