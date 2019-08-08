Overview of Dr. David Lewing, MD

Dr. David Lewing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Western Missouri Medical Center.



Dr. Lewing works at Advanced Urologic Associates - Blue Springs in Blue Springs, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.