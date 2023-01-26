Dr. David Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lewis, MD
Dr. David Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 370-3661Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St Luke's Brain & Spine WellCare6005 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-5590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This was my third time seeing Dr. Lewis, he has always been helpful finding my problems quickly and ordering the proper tests for the best results.Always up front about everything. Staff are very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. David Lewis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427215748
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
