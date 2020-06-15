Dr. David Lhowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lhowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lhowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lhowe, MD
Dr. David Lhowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lhowe's Office Locations
- 1 10 Hawthorne Pl Ste 115, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was really nervous about my hip problem but Dr Lowe was very informative and kind and helped me to relax and decide on my next step.
About Dr. David Lhowe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1326039975
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Orthopedic Surgery
