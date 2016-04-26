Dr. David Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Liao, MD
Overview of Dr. David Liao, MD
Dr. David Liao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Liao's Office Locations
Beverly Hills Office9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (213) 483-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and staff. Patient, courteous, and very helpful at a time when I needed immediate help.
About Dr. David Liao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liao has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liao speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.
