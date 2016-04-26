Overview of Dr. David Liao, MD

Dr. David Liao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Liao works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.