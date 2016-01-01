Dr. David Libell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Libell, MD
Overview of Dr. David Libell, MD
Dr. David Libell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Libell's Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Virginia University1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Libell, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1972695005
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Libell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libell.
