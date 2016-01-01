Overview of Dr. David Libell, MD

Dr. David Libell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.



Dr. Libell works at WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.