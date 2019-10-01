Dr. Lichtinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lichtinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lichtinger, DO
Dr. David Lichtinger, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Dr. Lichtinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lichtinger's Office Locations
-
1
Central Florida Medical Care29320 US HIGHWAY 27, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 205-7702
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtinger?
I am one of these men that will not go to a doctor unless I'm in pain and taking an aspirin won't make it go away I don't like going to doctors I never go to doctors however when I have had problems in the past I've been going to this doctor for over 25 years I don't take any kind of medication whatsoever I'm 71 however with this doctor when he prescribed something I will take it until the pain goes away then I stopped taking whatever he prescribed to me 99% of the time it all turns out to be fine I would trust this doctor with my life my wife also goes to him. E.CALERO
About Dr. David Lichtinger, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124115027
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtinger works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.