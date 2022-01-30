Dr. David Lickstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lickstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lickstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lickstein, MD
Dr. David Lickstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago - M.D. and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Lickstein works at
Dr. Lickstein's Office Locations
Lickstein Plastic Surgery5540 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 220-4475Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lickstein Plastic Surgery Medical Spa11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave Ste 3110, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 571-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with beginning stage breast cancer. Because of family history and other medical concerns, I made the decision to have double mastectomy with reconstruction at the same time. I'm part of the medical community so I interviewed several doctors and researched the options. We have lots of really good doctors in our area and I ultimately chose Dr. Rimmer for the breast surgery and Dr. Lickstein for the reconstruction. What a team! They got the job done efficiently, seamlessly and darn I look good. Still one week out from surgery but am feeling extremely grateful for these two.
About Dr. David Lickstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Microsurgery - Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery - Tufts University/New England Medical Center
- Tufts University At New England Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts
- Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago - M.D.
- Tufts University - BA English Literature
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lickstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lickstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lickstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lickstein speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Lickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lickstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lickstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lickstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.