Dr. David Lickstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (91)
Map Pin Small Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Lickstein, MD

Dr. David Lickstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago - M.D. and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Lickstein works at Lickstein Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lickstein's Office Locations

  1
    Lickstein Plastic Surgery
    5540 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 220-4475
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2
    Lickstein Plastic Surgery Medical Spa
    11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave Ste 3110, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 571-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
CoolSculpting®
Liposuction
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
CoolSculpting®

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I was diagnosed with beginning stage breast cancer. Because of family history and other medical concerns, I made the decision to have double mastectomy with reconstruction at the same time. I'm part of the medical community so I interviewed several doctors and researched the options. We have lots of really good doctors in our area and I ultimately chose Dr. Rimmer for the breast surgery and Dr. Lickstein for the reconstruction. What a team! They got the job done efficiently, seamlessly and darn I look good. Still one week out from surgery but am feeling extremely grateful for these two.
    — Jan 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Lickstein, MD
    About Dr. David Lickstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275642183
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Microsurgery - Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • General Surgery - Tufts University/New England Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tufts University At New England Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University - BA English Literature
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lickstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lickstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lickstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lickstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lickstein works at Lickstein Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lickstein’s profile.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Lickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lickstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lickstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lickstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

