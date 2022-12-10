Overview of Dr. David Lieb, DPM

Dr. David Lieb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lieb works at Family Foot Care in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.