Dr. David Lieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lieb, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Lieb works at
Locations
-
1
EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center855 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 446-5908
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieb?
Dr. Lieb is a doctor who really cares and he takes time to listen and to advise on your disease. He is someone who takes being a doctor seriously. He seems to be on top of his specialty.
About Dr. David Lieb, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629286059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieb works at
Dr. Lieb has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.