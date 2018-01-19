Overview of Dr. David Lieber, MD

Dr. David Lieber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lieber works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Quincy, IL and Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.