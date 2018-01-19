Dr. David Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lieber, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lieber, MD
Dr. David Lieber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lieber's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Blessing Hospital1005 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 223-8400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Blessing Physician Services927 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 214-3460
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 291-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Performed a prostatectomy on me a couple of years ago. Very, very competent and experienced with the DaVinci machine. Procedure went well despite encountering some surprising internal conditions. I've no regrets in trusting him to perform this surgery on me. Takes months to get an appointment with him, but I can't blame him for that.
About Dr. David Lieber, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieber has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.
