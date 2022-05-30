Dr. David Liebergall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebergall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Liebergall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Liebergall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Liebergall Eye Associates M.d. PC222 Route 59 Ste 207, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-2500
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had a great experience with cataract surgery. He will be doing my other eye soon
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Liebergall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebergall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebergall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebergall has seen patients for Floaters, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebergall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liebergall speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebergall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebergall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebergall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebergall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.