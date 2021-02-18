Overview of Dr. David Liebeskind, MD

Dr. David Liebeskind, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Liebeskind works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.