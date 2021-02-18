See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. David Liebeskind, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Liebeskind, MD

Dr. David Liebeskind, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Liebeskind works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liebeskind's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Westwood Neurology
    300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7299
  2. 2
    UCLA Medical Center Neurology
    5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 18, 2021
    Hi Dr.David my name is Pablo Tlaseca I'am thank you.God to have some one like you. Dr.David you are my best Neurólogo and I son happy to come to see you went is time for visite..love my Dr.
    Pablo Tlaseca — Feb 18, 2021
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Liebeskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebeskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liebeskind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liebeskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liebeskind works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Liebeskind’s profile.

    Dr. Liebeskind has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebeskind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebeskind. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebeskind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebeskind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebeskind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

