Dr. David Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Light, MD
Overview of Dr. David Light, MD
Dr. David Light, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Light works at
Dr. Light's Office Locations
-
1
Great Neck Office833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-8400
-
2
Commack Office500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (516) 498-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Light?
2022 was a very hard year for me, not only physically, especially psychologically, but I found the best surgeon anyone could dream of. Dr light is a great professional and also a great person. He was by my side in my three surgeries with him and I feel very lucky. I remember when he held my hand in the operating room moments before the anesthesia and my fear disappeared. All his team from him in the office are also fantastic. Thank you. I 100% recommend him.
About Dr. David Light, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366647828
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lenox-Hill Hospital
- Upstate Medical University
- Binghamton University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Light has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Light accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Light works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.