Overview

Dr. David Liljenquist, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liljenquist works at Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.