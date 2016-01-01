Dr. David Liljenquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liljenquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Liljenquist, MD
Dr. David Liljenquist, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center3910 WASHINGTON PKWY, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 715-8282
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932109931
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Liljenquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liljenquist has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liljenquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Liljenquist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liljenquist.
