Overview of Dr. David Lim, MD

Dr. David Lim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydronephrosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.