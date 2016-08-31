Dr. David Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lim, MD
Dr. David Lim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Urology Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 365, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0930
-
2
Methodist Urology Associates18300 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8300
-
3
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 737-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Lim today for my infant son's circumcision. His bedside manner was wonderful and a comfort during an emotional moment. He was professional, thorough and patient. I would highly recommend him to any new mom looking for a great Dr to perform a circumcision.
About Dr. David Lim, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1841272564
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
