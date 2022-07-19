Dr. David Limauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Limauro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Limauro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc Mercy.
Locations
South Hills Diag and Treatment Ctr Lp2589 Boyce Plaza Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 232-8104
Pittsburgh Gastroenterology Assoc1350 Locust St Ste 406, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8104
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The most carring Dr. and staff they all care about the comfort level that you’re in.
About Dr. David Limauro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limauro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limauro has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Celiac Disease and Hemochromatosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Limauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limauro.
