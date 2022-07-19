Overview

Dr. David Limauro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Limauro works at Pittsburgh Gastroenterlogy Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Celiac Disease and Hemochromatosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.