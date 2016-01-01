Overview

Dr. David Limsui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Limsui works at STANFORD HEALTH CARE DIGESTIVE HEALTH CENTER in Santa Clara, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.