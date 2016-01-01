Dr. David Limsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Limsui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Limsui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Gynecology Clinic in Santa Clara2518 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Directions (650) 723-6961
University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associate7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Limsui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, German and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limsui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limsui accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limsui has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limsui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Limsui speaks German and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Limsui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limsui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.