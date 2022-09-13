Dr. David Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lin, MD
Dr. David Lin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Precision Surgical Specialists of Lowell, Chelmsford, MA21 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 995-3292
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Even though he couldn’t diagnose my issue, he was the first one to actually sit and listen.
About Dr. David Lin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Tufts University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
