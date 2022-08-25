See All Podiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. David Linde, DPM

Podiatry
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Linde, DPM

Dr. David Linde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Linde's Office Locations

    1 Independence Plz Ste 530, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 445-0661
    122 7th Ave NE Ste B, Alabaster, AL 35007 (205) 663-9450
    St. Vincents East
    St. Vincents East
    810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 (205) 212-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2022
    Pleased with visit
    — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Linde, DPM

    Podiatry
    25 years of experience
    English
    1245212760
    Education & Certifications

    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Linde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Linde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

