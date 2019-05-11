Dr. Linden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Linden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Linden, MD
Dr. David Linden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Linden works at
Dr. Linden's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Mgmt. LLC2725 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 384-2238
-
2
Linden & Associates PC4900 Richmond Sq Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 840-1999
-
3
Life Care Center of Las Vegas6151 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Directions (702) 648-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very Positive Highly Recommended.
About Dr. David Linden, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821062324
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linden accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linden works at
Dr. Linden has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Linden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linden.
