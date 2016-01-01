Dr. David Lindman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lindman, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Lindman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Lindman works at
Locations
Waldo Dental Care8043 Wornall Rd Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 403-3574Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. David Lindman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093036816
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lindman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lindman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.