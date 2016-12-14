Overview of Dr. David Linker, MD

Dr. David Linker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Linker works at ProHEALTH in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.