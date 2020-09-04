Overview of Dr. David Lintner, MD

Dr. David Lintner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lintner works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.