Dr. David Lintner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lintner, MD
Dr. David Lintner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lintner's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 441-3560
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery1677 W Baker Rd Ste 1701, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Lintner. While many other doctors didn’t address my problem, he knew right away what my issue was, explained it thoroughly, and took care of it. So grateful we found him!
About Dr. David Lintner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- University of Rochester - Rochester
- University of Rochester - Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lintner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lintner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lintner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lintner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lintner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lintner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lintner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lintner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lintner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lintner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.