Dr. Linz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Linz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Linz, MD
Dr. David Linz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Linz works at
Dr. Linz's Office Locations
-
1
General Surgery Associates Inc.6707 Powers Blvd Ste 100, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 886-1247
- 2 5901 E Royalton Rd Ste 2300, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 792-9040
-
3
Holistic Psychiatry6115 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 886-5558
-
4
Uhmp - Dr Hudock - Fairlawn3800 Embassy Pkwy Ste 250, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (440) 886-1247
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linz?
He made it so easy on me because I am a very anxious person. Very kind.
About Dr. David Linz, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821198342
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linz works at
Dr. Linz has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Linz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.