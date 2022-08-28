Overview of Dr. David Lippman, MD

Dr. David Lippman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Lippman works at Echo Community Healthcare in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.