Dr. David Lipson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lipson, MD
Dr. David Lipson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Lipson works at
Dr. Lipson's Office Locations
Dermatology Group30 W Century Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipson is a caring and wonderful doctor. I have been going to Dr. Lipson for many years. Would never go anywhere else.
About Dr. David Lipson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Institute For Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, NYU
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- New York University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipson speaks Polish and Spanish.
