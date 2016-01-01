Dr. Liskov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Liskov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Liskov, MD
Dr. David Liskov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Liskov works at
Dr. Liskov's Office Locations
First Hospital Wyoming Valley562 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 552-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Liskov, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1780683417
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liskov accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liskov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liskov. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liskov.
